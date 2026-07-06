Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has issued an apology after he was called out for making 'inappropriate' comments about Kylie Minogue.

Albanese recently appeared on the Bush Deep podcast, which is hosted by comedian Nikki Osborne.

The podcast host asked the Aussie prime minister a 'rapid fire' question, where the leader was asked to place Kylie Minogue, Nicole Kidman and Rhonda Burchmore in a 'sh*g, marry, date'.

The prime minster was initially reluctant to answer the question, stating that he'd 'just got married'.

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"I’m only six months in," Albanese added.

Osborne then said: "But if it goes tits up, let’s just pretend."

Albanese then responded: "Kylie, clearly," which lead to Osborne asking once more: "You’d marry Kylie, and shag her, and date her?”

The Australian prime minister then replied 'all of the above', before quipping: "She’s terrific."

Albanese's comments were met with huge criticism online, particularly from those of opposing parties.

Shadow communications minister Sarah Henderson claimed the comments were 'disrespectful to women, embarrassing to Australians and demean the office of prime minister'.

She added: "Mr Albanese's crude locker room talk makes a mockery of Labor's claim to be champions of women. How low can this prime minister go? Australians deserve better than this."

Community Strong MP Zali Steggall stated Albanese's remarks were 'entirely inappropriate', before adding: "He needs to learn to push back, lead by example and call it out as sexist."

Following the backlash, Albanese's office released a statement to issue an apology following the comments.

"I apologise unequivocally for the comments," the one-line statement said.

Anthony Albanese has issued an apology (Leon LORD/AFP via Getty Images)

While many politicians criticised Albanese for the comments, Labor minister Tanya Plibersek and acting prime minister Richard Marle were two names to defend the prime minister.

Plibersek said on Channel Seven: "If what the prime minister is saying is he’s a fan of Kylie Minogue, I guess that puts him in a group with millions of other Australians, including me.

“I’m a big fan of Kylie’s as well. What I’d say on women’s equality in this country is no government’s been better for it, and no prime minister’s been better for it."

Marles said on RN Breakfast: "From time to time, we obviously do different interviews to the one we are doing now, but I think the other point to make here is that the government that the PM leads is the first in history that has had equality in terms of the number of men and women in cabinet."