Kai Trump attended the Game 3 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden with her grandfather, President Donald Trump, on Monday night. Her attendance gained widespread attention - but one YouTuber has been criticized for his comments about the teen.

Trump and his granddaughter Kai were invited to the game by Knicks owner James Dolan - but the POTUS' presence wasn't received well by fans, as he was loudly booed. Others believed he had 'dozed off' during the game, which saw the Knicks lose their 13-playoff win streak.

YouTube steamer Sneako, whose real name is Nicolas Kenn De Balinthazy, was one of the many to comment on the attendance of the pair, as he took to streaming platform KICK, titling his stream: "TRUTH ABOUT KNICKS GAME AND TRUMP NYC."

Sneako made comments about Kai during his livestream (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

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Sneako, 27, is known for his highly controversial comments on social media. He rose to fame with his street videos, and most recently, is a known figure in the 'manosphere' space.

In the stream, the YouTuber commented on Trump and Kai's arrival, by asking his followers: "How old is Kai Trump again? How old is she? Can someone say it quickly before I continue talking?"

He then took matters into his own hands, by Googling her age, in which he found out she was 19 years old.

"You in the city? What's going on? What's good?" he said as he pulled up a TikTok of the teen lip syncing to Santana's 'Maria Maria'. "I feel like Donald right now, perhaps I'd be dating her if she weren't my daughter."

The comments generated a number of comments in the stream, with many telling him 'not to go there'.

One viewer penned on X: "Wtf is wrong with Sneako."

Kai Trump has a close relationship with her grandfather (Photo by Julia Demaree Nikhinson - Pool/Getty Images)

While another said: "Sneako is 27 but still weird."

Recently, the 19-year-old spoke about how hard it was to date as the granddaughter of the president of the United States, as she is accompanied by 24/7 secret service.

Speaking to YouTuber Logan Paul and Mike Majlak on their podcast Impaulsive, Kai revealed how the secret service follow her ‘everywhere’ she goes.

"To be honest with you, it’s really awkward going on a date and they’re like two tables behind you," she told the hosts.

On how she gets around it, and 'attempts' to date like a teen, Kai added: "I’ve had to learn, in the last year, ‘yes they’re following me’ but also focus and pretend like they’re not there."

UNILAD has contacted representatives of Sneako for comment.