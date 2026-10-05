Ethan Hawke was caught on hot mic 'spitting venom' about his director
Home>Celebrity

Ethan Hawke was caught on hot mic 'spitting venom' about his director

The actor didn't realize his microphone was live when he complained about his director on the set of Hamlet in 2000

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Edward Berthelot/WireImage
Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

X

@JMYjourno

Choose your content: