Residents in multiple states urged to gather emergency supplies over potential 72 hour power outage

An electric utility company responsible for supplying electricity to nearly one million people has urged customers across Oregon and California to be 'prepared for up to 72 hours with essential services'.

On November 12, Pacific Power shared a release 'encouraging' various customers to 'prepare for possible weather-related outages'.

Pacific Power is an electric utility company that supplies electricity to over 800,000 customers across parts of Oregon, Washington, and California.

It follows The Weather Channel warning of a 'series of storms' expected to bring 'heavy rain, strong winds, and dangerous seas' to the West amid an ongoing brutal El Niño event.

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Pacific Power stated it's meteorology team is 'closely monitoring an approaching storm that could impact customers in parts of Oregon and California overnight' offering advice on what customers should do in order to best prepare for any potential outages in their area.

California and Oregon are set to be among the worst hit (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

Pacific Power shares 'simple steps' customers can take to 'prepare'

Pacific Power reassured crews 'are ready to respond to weather-related outages' but noted it 'encourages customers to always be prepared for outages'.

It continued: "State and local emergency management organizations also recommend having an emergency plan and to be prepared for up to 72 hours without essential services."

The company then shared some 'simple steps' its customers can take in order to best 'prepare' as well as 'stay informed'.

It shared:

" Update your contact information so we can reach you.

so we can reach you. Sign up to receive outage alerts by text, email or phone.

by text, email or phone. Restock your outage kit.

Keep mobile devices charged so that they may be used in an emergency.

Track outages, update your contact info and do more with our free app.

Text OUT to 722797 to report your outage or STAT to check status."

Oh and you can also visit it's outages page for 'outage and restoration updates'.

It warned: "As a reminder, stay away from all downed power lines and utility lines. Even if the lines are not sparking, they could be energized and extremely dangerous. Customers should avoid both downed trees and power lines and keep pets far away from those areas."

And should you observe a downed line, you should call 911 and report the outage as well to Pacific Power at 1-877-508-5088.

It comes as the US National Weather Service has warned of 'gusty winds' and 'heavy rain'.





The US National Weather Service's warning of 'possible blizzard conditions'

In a post to Facebook on November 12, the US National Weather Service (NWS) shared: "A Pacific storm system will bring heavy low elevation rain, and gusty winds to northern California and the Pacific Northwest, as well as possible blizzard conditions to the Sierra Nevada beginning Friday. Additional storm systems are likely into next week."

US NWS Medford added the winds will be 'especially strong along the coast, into the Shasta Valley, and across the east side'.

"In those areas, these winds may reach hazardous speeds," it continued. "In these conditions, object may be lifted and carried or tree limbs may break. Precipitation is expected as well. Please use extra caution while traveling in these conditions."

California and Oregon are expected to be hardest hit, with Fox Weather warning: "High Wind Warnings have been issued across coastal Oregon and northern California through Saturday."

It revealed wind gusts 'could reach 60 to 80 mph along the coast and 40 mph across the Interstate 5 corridor'.