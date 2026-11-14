FAA issues urgent update as US continue to see delays and cancellations following flight grounding

Transport Secretary Sean Duffy and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) have issued a statement after flights were grounded in the US on Friday (November 13).

Duffy wrote on X: "Operations are slowly returning to normal this morning. Planes are pushing back, taxiing, and taking off, and it is safe to fly.

"We are in close coordination with the airlines to support the ongoing recovery.

"You will continue to see some delays and cancellations as carriers reschedule flights and reposition aircraft/crews where they are needed most.

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"Our top priority right now is making sure travelers get home safely to their families as quickly as possible.

"To our air traffic controllers, pilots, and flight crews who are working around the clock: the nation thanks you for your professionalism and dedication to the flying public."

Meanwhile, the FAA said in a statement: "We appreciate your continued patience as operations return to normal. Please continue to check your flight status with your airline."

Despite the continued disruption, hundreds of flights are now back in US airspace after thousands of passengers were grounded on Friday.

Planes were grounded for four hours (KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

The FAA cited a telecommunications outage affecting air traffic control centres as the reason for planes being grounded.

Duffy later explained that problems with the country's ageing air traffic control infrastructure had impacted radar and communications systems.

Simon Calder, a travel journalist in the UK, explained that while the initial disruption is over, problems could continue for a while yet.

"Planes may be stuck on the wrong side of the ocean along with pilots and cabin crew," he told the BBC.

"Unfortunately, with flights already very heavily booked, anybody caught up in the chaos goes to the end of the queue in the scrabble to find spare seats."