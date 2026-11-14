Marjorie Taylor Greene slams Trump over FAA grounding as she sends warning to White House

Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene accuses Donald Trump of 'nonstop war mongering' following the FAA's issuing of a full-ground stop.

On Friday, November 13, a nationwide ground stop was issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for all airports across the United States.

The ground stop lasted for over four hours, officials stating the issue stemmed from a 'telecommunication outage'.

At 8:15pm Eastern Time, all airspace was reopened, however, the ground stop led to over 10,000 delays, 4,000 plus cancellations, and widespread panic - the FAA only issuing ground stops in 'extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety'.

Advert

Upon the ground stop first being announced, former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene took to her X page to condemn president of the United States, Donald Trump, for not taking the time to speak directly to Americans during the ground stop and his 'non-stop posting' on Truth Social.

The FAA ground stop lasted over four hours (CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images)

Marjorie Taylor Greene slams Trump for his 'non-stop posting' on Truth Social

In a post shared to X on November 13, Greene voiced how 'extremely upset, concerned and worried' the ground stop has left people.

She continued: "You know, everyone voted for no more foreign wars in 2024 and then the midterm elections happened which was a loud message to the Trump administration and President Trump himself and Republicans that Americans don't support another war in Iran and want it to end immediately.

"But it's extremely unsettling because a lot of things have happened."

The former Congresswoman reflected on the impact the Pentagon's instructions for military bases to be 'prepared for 90 days to be able to function without being connected to the outside world at all, to function independently' and how 'they didn't tell Americans anything'.

This prompted many to 'freak out' and start 'prepping' their own 90-day supplies too.

And that's not all.

Prior to the midterm elections, cyber attacks took place on supermarket freezers.

But what was Trump doing during this time? Well, according to Greene: "You had Donald Trump our president non-stop posting on his Truth Social account, saying to the press and press conferences and at his rallies, threatening that he was going to bomb Iran after the midterms. And that is absolutely outrageous."

Marjorie Taylor Greene has slammed Trump (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Add in oil markets 'constantly reacting' to 'the president's posturing' and Greene highlights just how much Americans 'have been suffering'.

Like with the Pentagon's instructions to military bases, alongside the store freezers, and now the FAA ground stop, Greene resolves: "Here's the problem. Once again, the American people are afraid, they're panicking, they don't know what's going on, they're not being told anything. And they're wondering are we about to be at war with Iran - what is about to happen?"

Marjorie Taylor Greene's warning to the White House to 'straighten it out'

She continued: "And this is not what should be happening. This is absolutely, 100 percent, what 2024 was all about, not to go to foreign wars. It was supposed to be peace and prosperity and America first. That's what Make America Great Again was all about. But yet here we are, with a full ground stop and everybody wondering: 'Is this a cyber attack and what is next?'"

And her warning to the White House? "Straighten it out."