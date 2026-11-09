Donald Trump reveals he was 'only kidding' offering White House press secretary role to Dana White

Donald Trump has clarified that he was joking when he offered UFC's Dana White the job of White House press secretary, while admitting he still 'likes the idea'.

The president's search for his new press secretary remains ongoing, after teasing that the UFC's chief executive could be a perfect fit for the enormous job.

The role has been empty for three weeks, after Katie Zacharia stepped down from the position just five days after accepting Trump's offer.

Over the weekend, Trump posted on Truth Social as he pleaded with White to 'take the job'.

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"I am pleased to announce that the Great Dana White, a violent fighter and warrior, has been offered the job of Press Secretary of the United States," he said.

As he further added: "I have requested that he bring with him assistants, even though some are not from our country, of Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, and Kayla Harris.

The president branded White a 'warrior and a fighter'. (Al Drago/Getty Images)

"We need these people to defend us against the lunatic left. Dana will be a Press Secretary like none other. Dana, please take the job! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

White has been long-standing and vocal supporter of Trump, having campaigned for him prior to second term in 2024.

The UFC boss noted that he was flying to Washington DC on Saturday night, following a boxing match he attended in London.

Speaking with reporters, he said: "I'm going to meet with him, we have a meeting on Monday, so I’m sure I’ll have more to talk about after that."

But following the wild job offer, Trump has now clarified that he was, indeed, 'kidding' when he extended the offer to the 57-year-old.

Trump noted that while the job offer was a joke, he still quite likes the 'idea'. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Speaking to reporters in Florida, the president said: "So I was kidding, but I think Dana likes the idea, and he is a very capable guy.

"Of course, I was kidding. And you could see that because I put all of the great fighters as his assistants, that they’re all going to come with him … It was just a little fun."

There is currently no confirmed frontrunner for the role, although several names have previously been (seriously) floated as potential candidates.

Among them are Steven Cheung, Trump's current White House communications director and long-time aide, and Anna Kelly, the administration's deputy press secretary, who already has experience working within the press team.

Conservative political commentator Scott Jennings has also previously been linked to the position, having emerged as an early favourite during the search for Karoline Leavitt's replacement.