'Election Nostradamus' reveals 'slam dunk number one pick' for 2028 presidential race

A man dubbed the 'election Nostradamus' has revealed his 'slam dunk pick' for the 2028 Democratic Party presidential candidate.

Nate Silver predicted the Democrats would take control of the House of Representatives and the Senate at last week's midterms, and he's now detailed who he believes will take on the Republican Party in 2028.

While Kamala Harris and the outgoing Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, are largely regarded as the front runners to run for the White House, Silver believes the Democrats will get behind a different candidate.

Silver explained at the Crooked Con political conference on Saturday (November 7) that he believes Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff would be his 'slam dunk number one pick'.

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"He won by what was like 16, 17, 18 points or something," the 'election Nostradamus' said, as per The Daily Beast.

"He seems like the uniformly ‘compromise candidate’ between the progressive and the more centrist factions of the party. And he seems very talented."

Nate Silver has predicted who will run for the Democrats in 2028 (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for AWXII)

Silver suggested what he called was Ossoff's 'looksmaxxing' efforts could also play in his favor.

Ossoff made history in 2021 as he became Georgia’s first Jewish senator. He has spoken publicly at his disapproval of the Trump administration, previously dubbing the president as a 'national disgrace'.

The Democrat politician was up for re-election in the midterms last week, ultimately defeating Republican challenger Mike Collins by 59 percent to 41 percent.

In his victory speech, Ossoff claimed the midterm results were proof 'the American people have rejected the failed lame duck president Donald J. Trump'.

Jon Ossoff was re-elected to the Senate last week (Erik S. Lesser/AFP via Getty Images)

It remains a mystery as to who the Republican presidential candidate in 2028 could be, though one person who won't be running is Trump.

Under the 22nd Amendment of the United States Constitution, no person can be elected to the office of the president more than twice, meaning the president is unable to run in two years time.

That hasn't stopped Trump from floating the idea that he could run for POTUS again, saying during a rally in Iowa last month that he possesses the 'right to run'.

He did concede though that the 'law says that I'm not allowed to'.

Meanwhile, the POTUS said earlier this year he “would love to run” for a third term, but ultimately conceded that 'the law is very strong' when it comes to prohibiting it.

“The law is very strong on that,” Trump said. “The 22nd Amendment is very clear, and I believe in following the law.”