'Election Nostradamus' reveals 'slam dunk number one pick' for 2028 presidential race
Home>News>US News

'Election Nostradamus' reveals 'slam dunk number one pick' for 2028 presidential race

The 'slam dunk number one pick' has been a senator since 2021

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Krista Kennell/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Topics: US News, Politics

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

X

@CallumJ2709

You might also like

Choose your content: