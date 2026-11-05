'Next Barack Obama' becomes clear favorite for 2028 presidential election

Jon Ossoff looks to be a new favorite to run for president in 2028, but whether he'll actually do it is a different question altogether.

Ossoff won re-election in Georgia at the recent midterms and defeated Mike Collins. Following his win, the chances of him running for the top job at the White House has drastically risen.

According to The Independent, Ossoff's chances have gone up nine percent and he is now given a 24 percent chance of becoming the next presidential nominee for the Democrats.

In terms of his actually winning, apparently his chances are at 18 percent (as of November 4), up more than 10 percent from a day prior.

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His chances are higher than that of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's, meaning Ossoff is now the top contender to be the Democratic candidate.

Jon Ossoff was re-elected in Georgia during the midterms (Megan Varner/Getty Images)

AI had previously predicted that Ocasio-Cortez had an 13 percent chance of becoming president, while JD Vance was in first place with 22 percent.

Ossoff – who has been hailed as the 'next Barack Obama' by some – has addressed running for the presidency and seemingly doesn't want to go for the high profile role...

Speaking last month, Ossoff insisted that he had 'zero interest' in becoming president. He said during a Georgia Senate debate against Collins (as per POLITICO): "I have zero interest in running for president. I’m not running for president. I’m running for re-election to the Senate."

Who is Jon Ossoff?

Ossoff was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1987 to an Australian mom and American dad.

He worked as an investigative journalist before running for Congress. His website says of his career history: "His small business produced award-winning investigations of corruption and war crimes for international news organizations.

"Their investigations exposed serious crimes including human trafficking, judicial corruption, bribery, and sexual slavery."

He's married to Dr. Alisha Kramer. The couple tied the knot in 2017 and reportedly met in high school.

They share two daughters together, Eva and Lila. Their youngest child Lila was born last year, while Eva is around four years old.

The Georgia senator is married to Dr. Alisha Kramer (jonossoff/Instagram)

What has he said about Donald Trump?

Ossoff has branded Trump a 'lame duck president' following the Democrats monumental win at the midterms. He has long been a leading critic of the US president and his administration.

The dad-of-two said to his supporters after Tuesday's victory: "In sweeping and decisive victories the American people have rebuked the depravity, corruption, and incompetence of the failed lame duck president Donald J. Trump.

"And if, at times these last two years, amidst the ceaseless onslaught of brutality and indecency, you doubted whether our republic would survive, let tonight’s results give you courage that the first light of dawn is on the horizon."