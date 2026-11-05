Trump responds after JD Vance launches scathing attack blaming Iran war for midterms disaster
Home>News>Politics

Trump responds after JD Vance launches scathing attack blaming Iran war for midterms disaster

President Trump also tripled down on his opinion that Republicans would have won had he been on the ballot

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, JD Vance, Politics, US News, Republicans, Iran

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

X

@niamhshackleton

You might also like

Choose your content: