Trump responds after JD Vance launches scathing attack blaming Iran war for midterms disaster

Donald Trump has been grilled about why the Republicans lost the November 3 midterms, something that JD Vance thinks comes down to four key things.

The Republican Party, and by proxy President Trump, have suffered a huge blow following the midterms. Democrats have regained the majority in both the House and the Senate, which will hugely impact how Trump's final two years as president play out.

He still has the final say on a lot of things though and has spoken about the veto power he still has.

Vice President Vance has weighed in on why Republicans lost the midterms, one reason being the Iran war.

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He also suggested that the party need to focus on the cost of living, putting America first, and changing their relationship with Israel.

JD Vance has pinpointed what he thinks played a part in the Republicans' midterm loss (Tom Brenner/Getty Images)

Trump has since been asked about Vance's comments about the Iran war playing a factor in their monumental loss and he admitted that his VP's opinion is 'largely true'.

"I think it's largely true because it drove the [price of] gasoline up a little bit short term," Trump said to Sky News, adding: "Probably it's true."

"But, at the same time, if I had to do it again – I'd have to do it again because long term it's the only answer," the POTUS continued. "You can't let Iran have a nuclear weapon."

When asked if he thought the war has been worth it, Trump said he does.

"I mean, I thought the oil would go up a lot more, and I did it on that basis," the president explained.

"You have no choice. You have to do it. You can't let Iran have a nuclear weapon or everything that you see here someday might not exist."

Donald Trump agreed that the war with Iran impacted their midterm results (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Trump then clarified that he thinks it was the increased price of oil that caused the Republicans to lose the midterms, rather than the war itself.

In his X post shared on November 4, Vance claimed the 'real reason' Republicans lost was 'obvious to almost everyone'.

He wrote: "In the next few months, there's going to be a lot of gaslighting. Expect to hear any number of establishment politicians say the solution to our woes is amnesty. I'm open to the idea that we should change enforcement—by focusing more on businesses that hire illegal labor, for instance. But anyone pushing amnesty is lying to you.

"The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night."

Democrats won control of the Senate and House of Representatives (Brandon Bell/Getty Images/Megan Varner/Getty Images/Austin Johnson / AFP via Getty Images/Mel Musto/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Vance continued: "If you'd like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that's at least honest.

"But everyone knows why we lost. And any honest conversation about where we go from here must start there."

Despite the loss, the VP said he 'remains hopeful about our country', adding: "To the people who are [expletive] off and want to say, 'I told you so': you’re right, you did tell us so.

"Take that energy into electing Republicans who share your worldview. To the people who are just pissed at the results, you should be. Let’s take that anger and get back to the work of saving our country."

Even Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., thinks the war was a key driver of their disastrous midterms results.

The VP shared a lengthy statement on X (Kenny Holston-Pool/Getty Images)

He reshared Vance's X post and agreed with 'every word' the VP said.

Iran itself has reacted to Trump's party's midterm results and has celebrated their loss.

"Conscience or the cost of living, Americans said NO TO WAR, and we endorse this message," Iran’s chief negotiator and parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, wrote on X.

Elsewhere in Trump's interview with Sky News, he tripled down on his theory that his party would have won the midterms had he been on the ballot.

He added that the love people had at the rallies that he attended, the Republicans 'weren't able to transfer that love to candidates'.