Disney star David Henrie reveals losing role to Liam Hemsworth made him turn to God
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Disney star David Henrie reveals losing role to Liam Hemsworth made him turn to God

David Henrie said he lost the role despite having a 'great audition'

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Topics: Entertainment, Hollywood, Religion, News, Celebrity

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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