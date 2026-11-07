Here's what happened to Carole Baskin and her husband Howard after Tiger King
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Here's what happened to Carole Baskin and her husband Howard after Tiger King

Howard Baskin said the show that made them infamous also turned their life into a nightmare

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for NightFly Entertainment, Ltd.)

Topics: Tiger King, Carole Baskin

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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