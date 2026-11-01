Stephen King needed 15 minutes alone after watching movie that’s just landed on Netflix

Stephen King was left needing some time to himself after watching a film landing on Netflix, which he hailed as the 'best adaptation' of anything he's ever written.

The 1986 adventure comedy, Stand By Me, moved the author so much that he left his chair, leaving director Rob Reinor 'anxious' of his reaction.

The film, which follows the story of four friends, Gordie, Chris, Teddy and Vern, has just hit the streaming service decades on from its original release.

Reiner, who was pronounced dead at the age of 78 in December 2024, previously described the movie as the one the 'meant the most' to him, after adapting the story from King's 1982 book, The Body.

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"We showed it to him privately," Reiner said, speaking during a November 2017 interview with The Rich Eisen Show.

'I was so nervous because he's watching this film. And I knew it was a personal story for him because he actually lived that. I mean he went with his three buddies to see this dead body. And actually, the three buddies that he was with, they all passed away, and that's what happens in the book."

The movie is based on King's 1982 book. (Netflix)

But he could never have predicted the sobering reaction he was met with by the legendary American author.

"He says 'I just want to think about this for a little bit. I'm going to come back in about 15 minutes'," said Reiner, "And I'm thinking 'Oh god, oh god. I hope he likes this'."

King allegedly returned to tell him: "I just have to say this is the best adaptation of anything I've ever written."

Reiner added: "He said, 'I love this film so much'. And in the book, it's Chris, Chris picks up the gun to fend off the older boys. And we had Gordiedo that. He said, 'When you had Gordie pick up that gun, I thought why didn't I think of that?'"

King praised the director enormously. (Mathew Tsang/Getty Images)

The film is currently listed among Netflix's US catalogue as of today (November 1), where fans can enjoy the classic all over again.

Set in 1959, the film follows four 12-year-old boys who set off on a two-day adventure through the Oregon countryside after hearing rumours about the body of a missing local boy.

Along the way, they encounter a series of challenges, confront their own fears and learn more about friendship, growing up and the realities of life.

The film is particularly remembered for its exploration of childhood innocence, grief and the friendships that can shape us long after we've grown up.