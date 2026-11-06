New Stranger Things live-action prequel officially moving forward at Netflix
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New Stranger Things live-action prequel officially moving forward at Netflix

The streaming giant announced Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure, a 1955-set prequel directed by Joe Wright and targeted for 2028.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Netflix

Topics: Stranger Things, Film and TV, Netflix

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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