Tiger King star Carole Baskin speaks out after man entered tiger enclosure at zoo
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Tiger King star Carole Baskin speaks out after man entered tiger enclosure at zoo

The man was pronounced dead at the scene following the attack

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Chris Haston/NBC via Getty Images

Topics: Tiger King, Carole Baskin, UK News

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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