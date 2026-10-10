Emergency situation at zoo after man allegedly jumps into tiger enclosure as witness says 'shots fired'
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Emergency situation at zoo after man allegedly jumps into tiger enclosure as witness says 'shots fired'

The park says it is working to ‘ascertain exactly what happened’ and will stay closed for the rest of the day

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Animals, UK News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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