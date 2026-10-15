Major update as inquest into man's death after tiger enclosure jump at zoo reveals new details

William Chapman, 24, died from multiple traumatic injuries after entering a tiger enclosure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster on Saturday, an initial post-mortem examination has found.

An inquest opening at Doncaster Coroner's Court on Thursday heard Chapman visited the park on October 10 and, at about 1:30 p.m., climbed over two fences and entered the enclosure.

Coroner's officer Caitlin Brookes said: "He was approached by the tiger and the ensuing physical contact between the tiger and Mr Chapman led to him sustaining multiple traumatic injuries which rapidly led to his death."

The hearing was also told that his family has raised ‘a number of concerns’ about his contact with mental health services in the lead-up to his death.

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The man who was killed by a tiger has been identified as William Chapman (Family Handout)

What mental health support did William Chapman have?

The inquest heard Chapman was a self-employed online trader living in Doncaster at the time of his death.

He had a history of mental illness, including a diagnosis of schizophrenia and previous bouts of psychosis, the hearing was told.

Chapman was under adult mental health services in Doncaster but was ‘highly functioning and independent with no care requirements’, Brookes said.

She added that the Rotherham, Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust has launched an investigation following his death.

The City of Doncaster Council has also opened a health and safety investigation.

South Yorkshire Police said Chapman was pronounced dead at the scene and that his family are being supported by specialist officers.

Witnesses have said a woman ‘desperately tried to pull Chapman back’ before he ‘overpowered her and jumped off’.

Del Taylor told The Sun she saw Chapman dancing near the enclosure before he asked if she could ‘grab a shot of myself with the tiger’.

A number of witnesses also said people ‘tried to distract’ the tiger, but their attempts were unsuccessful.

Altai is an Amur Tiger (Yorkshire Wildlife Park)

Why wasn't the tiger euthanized after the attack at Yorkshire Wildlife Park?

The enclosure houses two Amur tigers, Altai and Tschuna, and guests can view them from a 300-meter raised walkway running over the secured two-acre habitat.

Altai, a five-year-old male, was born in Norway and moved to the park last year. On Sunday, October 11, the park confirmed he would not be euthanized following the incident.

A statement read: "Our thoughts and heartfelt sympathies remain with the family and loved ones of the man who tragically lost his life."

"Many people have contacted us about Altai, the tiger," it continued. "We can reassure everyone that he is safe and well and will not be euthanised as a result of this incident."

The park added that ‘the staff team who were deeply affected by events’ would be receiving specialist support.

Amur tigers, also known as Siberian tigers, are the largest big cats in the world, with males weighing between 160kg and 190kg.

A full inquest will be held on March 18 next year.