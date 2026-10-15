Major update as inquest into man's death after tiger enclosure jump at zoo reveals new details
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Major update as inquest into man's death after tiger enclosure jump at zoo reveals new details

His family had previously raised concerns over his mental health care before he was killed

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: UK News, Animals

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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