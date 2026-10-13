Man killed by tiger after jumping into enclosure at zoo has been identified

The man who died after entering a tiger enclosure at a zoo in Northern England has been identified as William Chapman.

Chapman, who has been described as 'in his 20s' by eyewitnesses, was pronounced dead at the scene after he was attacked by a tiger in its enclosure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park on Saturday, according to South Yorkshire Police.

Witnesses have said a woman 'desperately tried to pull Chapman back' from jumping in the habitat, located in the north of England, but he 'overpowered her and jumped off'.

"We spoke to her after and she was like, ‘I tried to pull him back’ but I guess she didn’t want to risk her own life as well," witness Anthony Hunt told The Telegraph.

Advert

“We did hear some gunshots, but that was when they shot the ground, then the police told us [the man] was pronounced dead.

"The woman said the man was saying something religious," he claimed.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park remains closed following the devastating incident (SWNS)

Another witness, Del Taylor, told The Sun that she saw Chapman dancing near the enclosure before he asked her if she could 'grab a shot of myself with the tiger'.

Moments later, she says he climbed over a meter-high barrier and jumped into the enclosure.

A spokesperson for the South Yorkshire Police said Chapman's family are being supported by specialist officers.

The park remains closed following investigations.

Following the fatal incident, South Yorkshire Police issued a warning to the public as distressing social media footage of the attack began to circulate.

Altai is an Amur Tiger (Yorkshire Wildlife Park)

"We are aware of videos circulating online and we would encourage people not to share this footage," they said.

In the footage, Chapman could be seen pointing his finger at the mammal, seemingly telling Altai to 'stop'.

On Sunday (October 11), the park confirmed that the five-year-old male tiger, named Altai, would not be euthanized following the attack.

A statement read: "Our thoughts and heartfelt sympathies remain with the family and loved ones of the man who tragically lost his life."

The park added that 'the staff team who were deeply affected by events' would be receiving specialist support.

Flowers left at the entrance to Yorkshire Wildlife Park following Saturday's incident (Dave Higgens/PA Wire)

"Many people have contacted us about Altai, the tiger," the statement continued. "We can reassure everyone that he is safe and well and will not be euthanised as a result of this incident."

Altai was born in Norway and moved to Yorkshire Wildlife Park last year. He shares the two-acre tiger enclosure with tigeress Tschuna.

Amur tigers are the largest big cats in the world, with males weighing between 160-190kg.

The city of Doncaster Council has also launched a health and safety investigation into Chapman's death.

A number of witnesses said people 'tried to distract' the tiger from Chapman, although their attempts were unsuccessful.

The specialized enclosure currently houses two Amur tigers named Altai and Tschuna. Guests can view the tigers from a 300-meter raised walkway which runs over the secured two-acre habitat.

Amur tigers, also known as Siberian tigers, are the largest big cats in the world.