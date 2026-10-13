Man killed by tiger after jumping into enclosure at zoo has been identified
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Man killed by tiger after jumping into enclosure at zoo has been identified

The man was described by witnesses as dancing and asking for photographs before the attack

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Topics: UK News

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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