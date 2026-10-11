Zoo issues update on tiger that fatally attacked man who entered enclosure
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Zoo issues update on tiger that fatally attacked man who entered enclosure

The man was pronounced dead at the scene following the attack at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Topics: UK News

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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