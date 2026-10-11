Zoo issues update on tiger that fatally attacked man who entered enclosure

Yorkshire Wildlife Park has issued a statement on the future of the tiger who fatally attacked a man yesterday.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed that officers were called to the Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster, England, on Saturday afternoon (October 10) following reports that a male had entered the tiger enclosure. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Visitors were evacuated and the park closed its doors for the day.

In a statement shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, the park confirmed it would remain closed on Sunday, following Saturday's tragic events.

"We would like to thank everyone who has expressed their concern following yesterday's tragic incident," they announced.

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"Our thoughts and heartfelt sympathies remain with the family and loved ones of the man who tragically lost his life."

The park said 'the staff team who were deeply affected by events' will be receiving specialist support.

On the tiger, Altai, they added: "We can reassure everyone that he is safe and well and will not be euthanised as a result of this incident."





The specialized enclosure currently houses two Amur tigers named Altai and Tschuna. Guests can view the tigers from a 300-meter raised walkway which runs over the secured two-acre habitat.

Yesterday, a spokesperson for the force said: "Emergency services attended and sadly, despite the best efforts of medical personnel, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The man's family is aware and is being supported by specialist officers. Our thoughts are with them at this distressing time.

"Regarding rumours surrounding the condition of the tiger, the animal was uninjured and remained in the enclosure following the incident and there is no wider risk to the public."

Following the attack, police have asked members of the public to refrain from sharing footage of the distressing incident.

"We are aware of videos circulating online and we would encourage people not to share this footage," they said.

The enclosure houses two tigers, Altai and Tschuna (Getty Stock)

A number of witnesses have since spoken out about the incident, with many claiming to have heard gunshots.

“We had been in the tiger enclosure minutes before but luckily moved on and we heard what sounded like two gun shots," Karmelle Pelham told ITV News.

“Shortly after that a helicopter started circling and there was another couple of gunshots."

The 39-year-old was in the lemur enclosure at the time of the incident, and was asked to leave by keepers who said they 'couldn’t keep them safe if they were there.'

She explained how things began to become more tense as they were leaving.

“As we made our way out through the park, there was police presence and keepers making sure people swiftly made their way out.

“The tiger enclosed had black tarpaulin covering the entrance and two police officers were inside," she concluded.



