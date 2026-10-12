Animal keeper shares theory on tiger that killed man who jumped into zoo enclosure
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Animal keeper shares theory on tiger that killed man who jumped into zoo enclosure

The park has also confirmed Altai's fate and said its staff are receiving specialist support

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: SWNS

Topics: UK News, Animals

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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