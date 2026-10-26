Influencer slammed for post claiming she climbed into zoo animal enclosure after man was mauled by tiger
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Influencer slammed for post claiming she climbed into zoo animal enclosure after man was mauled by tiger

It comes weeks after a man was fatally attacked after entering a tiger enclosure

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Mark Evans/Getty Images

Topics: World News, Animals

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

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