Influencer slammed for post claiming she climbed into zoo animal enclosure after man was mauled by tiger

A woman has been called out after claiming she 'climbed into an animal enclosure' at an Australian zoo.

Diana Lewes visited Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia, and later documented her trip in a now-deleted Instagram post titled 'The Great Taronga Zoo Hat Incident'. In her post, she allegedly claimed that another parkgoer, who was also a mother, scolded her after her son threw his cap, narrowly missing a stroller.

Her daughter is then said to have also thrown her hat, which struck the pram's wheel. The other mother then allegedly responded by throwing both caps into an animal enclosure.

Following this, Diana claimed to have climbed into the enclosure to retrieve the items.

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“What animal? No idea. Was I supposed to be in there? Absolutely not. Did I climb the fence anyway? Unfortunately, yes," she allegedly wrote.

Taronga Zoo is home to more than 5,000 animals (Steve Christo/Corbis via Getty Images)

“I calmly walked into an enclosure containing God knows what, collected two hats, and walked back out like this was a perfectly normal Thursday afternoon."

However, many were left less than impressed with her story, noting the dangers that could have occurred.

One comment on the deleted post, retrieved by the Daily Mail, read: "So your kids could have lost their mother for a couple of hats."

Another referred to a man who was fatally attacked by a tiger at Yorkshire Wildlife Park in England earlier this month.

"After the man getting mauled by a tiger, you didn't think about approaching a staff member to retrieve the hats?" the comment read.

"Idk I wouldn't be showing my kid it's okay to just go into a wild animals space... definitely wouldn't be proud of this."

UNILAD has approached Diana Lewes and Taronga Zoo for comment.

William Chapman was attacked after entering Yorkshire Wildlife Park's tiger enclosure, which houses Amur tiger, Altai, on October 10.

William Chapman was fatally attacked after entering a tiger enclosure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park earlier this month (Family Handout)

Emergency responders rushed to the scene shortly after 1.30pm BST, but despite their efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

On October 11, the park confirmed that the tiger would not be euthanized following the incident.

A statement read: "Our thoughts and heartfelt sympathies remain with the family and loved ones of the man who tragically lost his life."

"Many people have contacted us about Altai, the tiger," it continued. "We can reassure everyone that he is safe and well and will not be euthanised as a result of this incident."

A full inquest into Chapman's death will take place on March 16 next year.