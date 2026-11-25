Former Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor has died “following a long and courageous battle with prostate cancer”, the band has announced.

He found fame as a leading member of the award-winning band during the 1980’s, with iconic songs including Hungry Like the Wolf, Girls On Film and Rio.

He also worked with artists including Rod Stewart, Robert Palmer and Belinda Carlisle.





The band’s statement said: “Andy Taylor, beloved husband, father and grandfather, has died following a long and courageous battle with prostate cancer.

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“He was 65. Andy passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Monday November 23.”

The statement continued: “Andy was there at the very beginning of our story. From the moment he arrived in Birmingham from the North East with a guitar and an unshakeable belief in what we could become, he brought an indelible fire and swagger to our music.

Duran Duran were a hit band during the 1980s (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)

“His playing drove the songs that took us around the world, and with a dry wit that was matched only by his wonderfully unsentimental, no-nonsense outlook on life he kept us grounded and gave the band its edge through the extraordinary years that followed.”

Born in Tynemouth as the son of a fisherman, Taylor was a self-taught guitarist, bassist and drummer with a music career which began at the age of 13.

Taylor is survived by Tracey Wilson, his wife of more than 40 years, who described him as “the most wonderful husband, a loving dad and the proudest grandfather.

“Andy faced the last few years with so much courage and determination. He never gave up, fighting until the very end, never losing his love of life.

Taylor continued to make music into the 2000s (Photo by BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images)

“The kindness and support shown to him by fans from all over the world throughout his illness brought him immense comfort and strength, and for that we will always be grateful.

“He was the rock of our family,” she added.

Lead singer Simon Le Bon said: “There’s a massive Andy Taylor shaped hole in my heart. It’ll never close up; I won’t let it. I will miss him & love him for all my days.”

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