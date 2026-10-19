Australian model Sahara Ray has died aged 34, after passing away in hospital 'surrounded by family'.

Announcing her death in a statement, her devastated family wrote: "She passed away last night surrounded by family at the hospital. She was so loved."

Her cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

The swimwear designer is the ex-girlfriend of pop star Justin Bieber, after the two were linked through mutual friends in the modelling industry.

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The pair were spotted together on vacation in Hawaii in August 2016.

She was also previously romantically linked to Australian singer Cody Simpson.

The model's death was confirmed by her family. (@sahara_ray/Instagram)

Ray welcomed her first child, a daughter named Snow Ray, on January 27, 2026.

She announced the news on Instagram in late January.

The 34-year-old had amassed nearly 900,000 on Instagram, after developing her swimwear brand, Sahara Ray Swim.

In 2024, Ray also opened up about her battle with Guillain-Barré syndrome - a rare neurological disorder that left her partially paralysed following a car crash.

Symptoms of the condition include a pins and needles feeling, weakness, trouble with facial movements, trouble breathing, and more.

The model was the daughter of Australian surfer Tony Ray and spent much of her childhood between Australia, California, and Hawaii.