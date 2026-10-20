Model Sahara Ray's devastating final post about young daughter before her death aged 34

Sahara Ray took to Instagram to pen a now-devestating final post before her death aged 34.

The model and founder of her own swimwear brand Sahara Ray Swim, Sahara was the daughter of surfer Tony Ray and spent her childhood living between Australia, California and Hawaii.

Her family confirmed in a statement to TMZ on Monday (October 19) that she had died, saying: "She passed away last night surrounded by family at the hospital. She was so loved.”

Her mother Gretchen Bach, also paid tribute, telling the Daily Mail: “Sahara was an incredibly passionate and kind young woman who loved her family, fashion, her daughter Snow, and surfing.

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“We're feeling the love that is pouring in from her cherished friends, fans and the many communities that she was part of around the world.”

Sahara Ray died aged 34 (Scott Dudelson/WireImage)

A cause of death has not been confirmed.

Sahara became a mother for the first time in January this year after giving birth to a baby girl she named Snow.

And it's three photos of the newborn smiling to the camera that made up Sahara's final social media post.

Little Snow wore a selection of outfits in the Instagram post, including a pale blue dress and a babygrow with matching bow.

Sahara captioned the post with: “My whole heart 🤍 baby Snow.”

Not long before she gave birth at the beginning of this year, Sahara shared a video of her baby bump, as she told her followers: "Wish me luck. I get induced today at 8pm. So excited, so nervous.”

The model later confirmed she'd given birth to a baby girl, as she shared an picture of Snow.

Sahara Ray became a mother for the first time earlier this year (Instagram/@sahara_ray)

"Snow Ray 1/27/2026. I can’t believe I made this little miracle with my body. I’m so proud and so in love," she penned.

Back in April, Sahara shared an insight into parenthood as she shared photos of herself and Snow.

Sahara has recently dealt with the complications that arise with the auto-immune disease Guillain-Barre syndrome, which she was diagnosed with in 2024.

The disease, which sees the immune system attack the peripheral nerves, leads to symptoms such as numbness, tingling and muscle weakness that can progress to paralysis.

Sahara said she ended up with the condition following a car crash that left her partially paralyzed.

Speaking about the condition in a since-deleted social media post in 2024, the model wrote: "I’m so overwhelmed with what’s going on with me.

“So basically, right now I’m paralyzed from the tops of my upper thighs all the way down to my feet. I can’t walk at all… I am primarily in a wheelchair and I have a walker.”