AEW wrestler and musician Andy 'The Butcher' Williams dies aged 48

AEW wrestler and musician Andy 'The Butcher' Williams has died aged 48, authorities first confirmed to TMZ.

The wrestler's representative, Steve Kaye, also took to X to confirm the tragic news.

He wrote: "I’m broken this morning. We’ve repped Andy for about a year and a half and Andy and I spent hours upon hours on the phone in that time, talking life outside and after the ring. He had wonderful ideas and business plans, and he consistently impressed me with his creativity.

"He became a very good friend in the time we’ve worked together. Every phone call ended with him reminding me to take care of myself and give myself some grace. So today, I pray that Andy receives that same grace as he crosses to the next stage.

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"Life is seldom fair, and losing one of the good ones will never cease being the worst feelings in the world . I'll miss you a ton, Andy. I will miss our marathon phone calls and I promise, that I won't let your ideas fall by the wayside, and your memory will always be a blessing."

A representative for Enjoy Wrestling previously confirmed on X that Williams had collapsed at the conclusion of a recent match on Saturday (September 5) at Mr. Small's Theatre in Millvale, Pennsylvania.

"Andy collapsed at the end of his match this evening," they wrote.

"Our doctors on staff tended to him immediately, administering CPR until the ambulance arrived.

"We sent everyone home and are at the hospital now waiting for more information.

"Thanks to everyone who helped and has reached out."

Jordan Buckley, a former bandmate of Williams, took to X shortly after the incident and asked the world to 'pray for Andy tonight'.

Fightful reports that ringside paramedics administered chest compressions and used a defibrillator after Williams collapsed, before he was loaded into an ambulance and rushed to hospital.

As per POST Wrestling, eyewitness Rich Fann described what he saw at the scene.

"It was towards the end of the match," Fann wrote. "He seemed to be in a bit of dire straits, they went to a finish, and he was a little wobbly. Andy then went down, and Blade helped him up a bit and then tried to get folks to help.

"Once they saw, both the crew, the paramedics, and the crowd worked in unison. Cleared a path, paid attention to the calls on the mic, and then got him chest compressions, ice, and then the AED. Then they boarded and got him out of there."

Williams was known as one of the best All Elite Wrestling (AEW) of his time, while he was also the founding guitarist of the Every Time I Die band.

UNILAD has reached out to Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office for comment.