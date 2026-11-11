Carole Baskin has a new mission – and it's not about lions and tigers
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Carole Baskin has a new mission – and it's not about lions and tigers

The Tiger King star sold her $20 million sanctuary and is now helping protect some of the world's most overlooked wild cats

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Araya Doheny/Getty Images for NightFly Entertainment, Ltd.

Topics: Carole Baskin, Tiger King

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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