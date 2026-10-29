Jennifer Lawrence responds to Liam Hemsworth's claim about her 'disgusting' kissing habit on Hunger Games

Jennifer Lawrence has once more weighed in on those rumors that she would chow down on garlic and tuna before kissing Liam Hemsworth while shooting The Hunger Games.

One of Lawrence's first big roles was as Katniss Everdeen in the well-loved franchise, which Hemsworth also starred in as Gale Hawthorne.

The pair shared a couple of kissing scenes in the the first and second movies, and Aussie actor Hemsworth had some feedback for his co-star...

He told Jimmy Fallon back in 2014: "When you look at it on the outside, it looks like a great picture. She’s one of my best friends. I love her.

Advert

"But if we had a kissing scene, she would make a point of eating garlic or tuna fish, or something that was disgusting."

Liam Hemsworth and Jennifer Lawrence starred in The Hunger Games together (Murray Close/Getty Images)

Hemsworth went on: "Right before the scene, she’d be like, 'Yeah, I ate tuna,' or 'I had garlic, and I didn’t brush my teeth'.

"And I’d be like, 'Fantastic, I can’t wait to get in there and taste it!'"

Over a decades on from his remarks and Lawrence has refuted Hemsworth's claims that she'd only eat smelly food before their scenes.

"I think that like... I don’t even know what to say, Liam," Lawrence told Call Her Daddy podcast host Alex Cooper.

"We are filming for many months and filming takes a lot of time. He made it seem like that’s just like something I did like on purpose. Like, I would just… eat tuna."

Lawrence has refuted Hemsworth's claims that she'd purposely eat a lot of tuna before their scenes (Fred Lee/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

She did admit that she's a fan of tuna however, but insisted she didn't actively eat ample amounts of it prior to her scenes with Hemsworth.

While she was possibly a bit more lax with the mints with her scenes with Hemsworth, the mom-of-two ensured she was minty fresh when shooting American Hustle.

In the film she played Rosalyn Rosenfeld and her on-screen husband was Oscar Award-winning actor Christian Bale.

"I did American Hustle with Christian Bale and I was like, 'Oh damn' and I was really clean and ate lots and lots of mints," Lawrence quipped.

The actress has starred in numerous hit movies over her career (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Another thing Lawrence has revealed recently is that she's had a breast lift. Speaking to The Cut, the 36-year-old said she wants to be a 'sexy mom'.

"At drop-off, I want to look like a woman that has her [expletive] together even when I’ve just woken up and don’t have my [expletive] together," Lawrence shared. She also voiced her desire to have a face lift one day.

There's another procedure Lawrence would like to get done but won't – that being buccal fat removal.

Explaining why she won't have the cosmetic surgery, Lawrence said that 'everybody would know' that she'd had it done.