Brandi Glanville's surgery to have 'face taken off' and 'power washed' explained
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Brandi Glanville's surgery to have 'face taken off' and 'power washed' explained

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star will be undergoing exploratory facial surgery

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: brandi glanville/x

Topics: Celebrity

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

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