Brandi Glanville's surgery to have 'face taken off' and 'power washed' explained

Brandi Glanville is having surgery to have her 'face taken off' after years of health battles - and she's explained what this entails.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's facial health problems began in July 2023, when she started to experience severe facial swelling and changes to her face. In December 2024, the 53-year-old revealed that she had a suspected parasite.

Earlier this year, she told TMZ that she believes her infection was caused by the rupture of her breast implants. She claimed the leaking silicone had clogged her lymph nodes, preventing proper drainage and contributing to the infection in her face. In June, she revealed that she had been diagnosed with a benign tumor in one of the lymph nodes in her face

Now, she is preparing to undergo exploratory facial surgery in an attempt to investigate and treat the problem. Speaking on her Brandi Glanville Unfiltered podcast, she explained that her doctor had identified two areas of concern that could be fungal growths or 'something alive' beneath her skin.

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Glanville will be undergoing exploratory surgery (Photo by FOX via Getty Images)

Speaking on the latest episode of her Unfiltered podcast last week, Glanville explained: “Dr. Carlo Henrado is taking my face off on Friday and going to do an exploratory surgery to kind of do a power wash under my skin."

“I think it’s alive, personally, because it moves when it wants,” she added.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said she was 'scared to death' of having the surgery done, but excited at the same time.

Brandi Glanville explains 'power wash' surgery

Glanville announced she would be going undergoing an 'exploratory surgery,' which is a procedure to diagnose or find the cause of unexplained symptoms.

The star's co-host, James Maas, added: "So he'll be able to peel back your face to determine whether it's fungal balls or..."

Glanville then jumped in, explaining that the surgeon would just 'cut it out.'

The reality star is hopeful that this could be 'the surgery,' explaining that the doctor told her: "If I can cut the head off the beast, the other stuff, we'll be able to get."

The star's problems began in 2023 (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Rachel Strauss)

The surgery she will be undergoing is 'more intensive than a facelift.'

"He's going in there with a power washer basically, and knives," she explained.

Glanville explained that, after washing her face, the surgeon would be ‘spinning her blood’ before ‘doing this platelet thing on the inside of her face.’

All in all, the TV star's surgeon will be lifting back facial tissue, removing the suspected growths and cleaning the affected area. She has not confirmed or named the exact procedure she will be undergoing.

In a previous episode, the star said that doctors plan to look inside her gums, sinuses, and eustachian tubes.

"They're going to go in and hopefully put a balloon in my eustachian tubes and clear that out so that everything can drain," she said.



