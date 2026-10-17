Sharon Osbourne recalls horrifying 'mistake' she noticed on her face after botched plastic surgery
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Sharon Osbourne recalls horrifying 'mistake' she noticed on her face after botched plastic surgery

'I’ve woken up and seen the mistakes', the star admitted

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Rich Polk/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood

Topics: Celebrity, Sharon Osbourne, Beauty

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across US news, entertainment, celebrity, health, human interest and more. Before joining UNILAD as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles. Alongside her journalism, Mia is a proud NCTJ Ambassador and documentary producer, having worked on projects for the BBC and Channel 5, including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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