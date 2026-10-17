Sharon Osbourne recalls horrifying 'mistake' she noticed on her face after botched plastic surgery

Sharon Osbourne has revealed the 'mistakes' she noticed after undergoing surgery, describing the moments after waking up when she was left wondering - 'What the hell?'

While cosmetic surgery has become increasingly common, experts have long warned that going under the knife does not come without its risks.

From complications during recovery to results that fall short of expectations, procedures can have lasting physical and emotional consequences.

The TV personality, 73, has spoken candidly about her experiences with cosmetic procedures and the impact they have had on her appearance.

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But now, speaking during a recent episode of The Osbourne's podcast, she has reflected on the 'mistakes' she believes were made during the process, describing her confusion as she began to realise something was not right.

When asked by son Jack Osbourne if she had ever felt scared before a procedure, she responded: "I have when I’ve woken up and seen the mistakes."

The star, 73, noted that 'mistakes' had been made. (Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Pointing from her lip to her chin, the star added: "One time, it was this color black, all the way down here. I have an indentation left from it."

To which she woke up thinking 'what the hell' at the time.

Sharon speculated that her surgeon had left his friend in charge of her procedure while he 'took a phone call', and later 'complained' about the service she had received.

"You go, 'What is in this that you’re injecting me with?' and they go, 'Don’t worry. It’s my special concoction. It’ll work'."

She noted that it in fact did not work, and has instead left her with a 'dent' - which her two children claimed they could not see.

However, it isn't the only factor behind her decision to step away from plastic surgery.

"I cannot have another facelift," she claimed. (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Sharon has spoken openly about how her attitude towards ageing and her appearance has changed over the years, prompting her to reconsider the procedures she once underwent.

"You have your face done. You’ve got a tight face,” she said, expressing that she feels the need to change other parts of her body too.

The star claimed her arms are 'wrinkly and marked'.

"It’s like, what about the rest of you? You’ve got a face that looks 50, and your body looks your age," she said.

In 2023, she publicly swore it off altogether, but when asked by her son if she's done, Sharon said: "Oh Jack. Who am I doing it for now?"

"Time is against me, I cannot have another facelift."