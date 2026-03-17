The Osbournes have a long history of passionately defending the members of their tight-knit family clan, something which has stepped up a gear in the almost nine months since Ozzy's death.

The loss of Black Sabbath's 76-year-old 'Prince of Darkness', just a fortnight after his last-ever concert in July 2025, hit the family hard and, as is common with grief, they have each been mourning differently.

Defensive mom Sharon, 73, spoke to Extra at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party about some of the hate her daughter Kelly, 41, has received while grieving.

With Kelly suffering months of rude comments about her drastically changed appearance, Sharon shared her pride in her daughter's no-nonsense approach to 'the bullies', with her youngest fighting back against the haters on social media.

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Online commenters accused Kelly of taking weight loss drugs like Ozempic (JMEnternational/Getty Images)

The Osbournes' youngest daughter was accused of using GLP-1 weight loss drugs like Mounjaro or Wegovy due to her drastic change in appearance, but Kelly has said repeatedly that her transformation had been a result of grief.

She said in a since deleted Instagram post: "To the people who keep thinking they're being funny and mean by writing comments like 'Are you ill,' or 'Get off Ozempic, you don't look right.'

"My dad just died, and I'm doing the best that I can, and the only thing I have to live for right now is my family."

In another fiery attack on her haters, Kelly decried the people making her life harder after her dad's death, saying: “Kicking me while I’m down, doubting my pain, spreading my struggles as gossip, and turning your back when I need support and love most.”

Kelly and Sharon have hit back at the haters in the months since Ozzy Osbourne's death (Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

She added: “None of it proves strength; it only reveals a profound absence of compassion and character. I’m currently going through the hardest time in my life. I should not even have to defend myself. But I won’t sit here and allow myself to be dehumanized in such a way!”

Sharon has defended her daughters emphatic comments, saying at the Elton John Oscars after party that 'people that give it out have to get it back.' And Kelly has had to face down some truly vile trolls recently.

Last month, the TV personality was driven to respond on social media after some had started comparing her to a 'dead body' who was 'too thin and fragile'. Kelly said: "Literally can't believe how disgusting some human beings truly are!

"No one deserves this sort of abuse!"

Clearly these comments took their toll on the reality TV star, with her later taking to social media once again to share her reaction with a screenshot of the abuse, saying: "This too shall pass, but like, holy f**k."