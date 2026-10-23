Brandi Glanville has revealed that she's set to have her 'face taken off' after a facial parasite reportedly caused her face to 'sink'.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star previously explained that she thought her symptoms were down to her suffering from ruptured breast implants as she claimed the leaking silicone had clogged her lymph nodes.

She told TMZ earlier this year: "I was shocked, because they’re implants that I’ve had for almost 20 years, they looked fine, they felt fine, the mammogram said they were fine, it wasn’t until I had a sonogram.

"You really should change your breast implants every 10 years, and I just didn’t do it.

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"I thought, if it's not broke don't fix it, but I learnt a really, really hard lesson. We’re taking care of the face now that we finally figured out what was wrong."

Brandi Glanville will have her 'face taken off' in a procedure (Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Rachel Strauss)

Glanville later said she had been diagnosed with a benign facial tumor 'in one of [her] lymph nodes in [her] face'.

The actor said she received her diagnosis after finding a lump that had been in her face for 'years'.

"I haven't had a face lift yet!" she exclaimed the Brandi Glanville Unfiltered podcast back in June.

Speaking on Thursday's podcast, Glanville revealed the 'great news' that she will undergo a procedure on Friday, which will hopefully remove the parasites.

“Dr. Carlo Henrado is taking my face off on Friday and going to do an exploratory surgery to kind of do a power wash under my skin,” Glanville told co-host James Maas.

Glanville went on to say that her doctor had identified two spots beneath her skin, which have caused concern.

Dr. Henrado believes it could be either 'fungal balls or something alive', according to the doctor.

“I think it’s alive, personally, because it moves when it wants,” she added.

Glanville continued by saying she's 'super excited' about having the surgery done, but also 'scared to death' as she'e 'never had facial surgery' before.

Brandi Glanville will undergo surgery on Friday (Brandi Glanville/X)

Speaking of the procedure, she added on the podcast: "He’s, like, literally going in there with a power washer, basically, and knives and all this s–t. And then he’s spinning my blood and doing this platelet thing on the inside of my face."

Glanville then went on to joke: "We might not want my blood at this point."

It was just last month when Glanville revealed she had been diagnosed a number of health conditions, including "highly resistant ESBL Klebsiella and Enterobacter with biofilm, Coccidioidomycosis (Valley fever), Demodex dermatitis and mononucleosis."