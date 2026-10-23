Brandi Glanville set to have 'face taken off' to 'power wash' under her skin after parasites emerge from breast implants
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Brandi Glanville set to have 'face taken off' to 'power wash' under her skin after parasites emerge from breast implants

Brandi Glanville has spoke openly about her health struggles in recent months

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Brandi Glanville/X

Topics: Celebrity, Health

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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