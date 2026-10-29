Oscar-nominated actress Barbara Barrie dies aged 95 by medically assisted death following terminal cancer
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Oscar-nominated actress Barbara Barrie dies aged 95 by medically assisted death following terminal cancer

The Breaking Away star survived rectal cancer in 1994 before receiving a separate terminal cancer diagnosis later in life.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Kevin Foley/NBCU Photo Bank

Topics: Cancer, Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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