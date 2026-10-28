Heroes and Nashville star Hayden Panettiere’s death officially ruled accidental by police
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Heroes and Nashville star Hayden Panettiere’s death officially ruled accidental by police

Greenville police have ended their local probe into Hayden Panettiere's death at 36 after the coroner determined it was accidental

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Hayden Panettiere, Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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