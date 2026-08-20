Hayden Panettiere’s death now being investigated by DEA
Home>Celebrity

Hayden Panettiere’s death now being investigated by DEA

An initial coroner's report found there were no signs of trauma

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Munawar Hosain/Fotos International/Getty Images

Topics: Hayden Panettiere, US News, Police

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

X

@niamhshackleton

Choose your content: