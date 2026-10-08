Kourtney Kardashian responds to Jennifer Lawrence claim she's 'more annoying than ever'
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Kourtney Kardashian responds to Jennifer Lawrence claim she's 'more annoying than ever'

Jennifer Lawrence's Vanity Fair interview came at a 'sensitive' time for the Kardashian sister

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Topics: Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian, Celebrity, Jennifer Lawrence

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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