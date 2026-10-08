Kourtney Kardashian responds to Jennifer Lawrence claim she's 'more annoying than ever'

Kourtney Kardashian has revealed her thoughts on Jennifer Lawrence’s remarks on the reality star being ‘annoying’.

In fact, it wasn’t just that Kourtney is apparently ‘annoying’, but ‘more annoying than ever,’ which she revealed in a lie detector test interview with Vanity Fair last year.

There, she explained that the Kardashian’s apparent need to state her intention to change parts of her life was unnecessary.

Doing the interview with Robert Pattinson as the pair were promoting their psychological drama together, Die My Love, JLaw said last November: “Everything has to be an announcement: ‘I’m not gonna wear outfits anymore.’ Just wear whatever you want. Don’t make an announcement about it. Or, ‘I don’t have a TV in my room.’ Just don’t watch TV. Stop announcing it.”

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Jennifer Lawrence discussed the Kardashian family in her interview (Vanity Fair/YouTube)

When Pattinson held a photo of Khloé Kardashian in the interview, he asked if she was Lawrence's favorite, to which she said yes.

But then someone (Kourtney) was brought up.

"Kourtney is more annoying than ever. She drives me nuts," said Lawrence.

While Kourtney said she initially had some feelings on it due to going through what she called a ‘sensitive’ week at the time, during The Kardashians season eight premiere, she says she received an email about it from the actress.

"She's like, 'I just feel like I'm one of your sisters,’” Kourtney disclosed to her friend, Simon Huck, on the shows October 8 episode, ‘and when I rewatched it, I was like, “Oh, it's not that bad actually.”’

She continued: "I said to my mom, 'OK, she thinks she's one of my sisters, I'll f****** slap the s*** out of her.'”

“I was like, 'Invite her over,’” Kourtney claimed she told her mom, “‘and we can—I'll go for it like she's my sister.'"

At the time of the Vanity Fair interview, Kourtney – who is the mom to Mason, 16, Penelope, 14, and Reign, 11, with ex Scott Disick, and Rocky, 2, with husband Travis Barker – said she felt like it was a pile on after her show aired.

"It was also a sensitive week when she sent it," Kourtney told her friend. "I felt like our show was airing and everybody was ganging up on me."

But now, she says the gloves are off, and that if Lawrence considers her a sister, then she’ll get the same treatment as her biological ones.

She said everything was an 'announcement' when it comes to Kourtney Kardashian (Photo by PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

"I'll just say, 'Next time you wanna come over, we can go at it, Kourtney and Kim style,’” Kourtney joked, referencing the infamous fight between the sisters back in 2020.

While on Amy Poehler’s podcast, Good Hang, a few weeks back, Lawrence addressed her comments and admitted that she considered them ‘insane’ to have said at the time.

Poehler said: “You are so famous and so real and those two things are not always the case.

Lawrence replied to the comedian. “I think that when I do press, I should do half than what normal people do because I see my quotes and they are insane.

“Like, Jennifer Lawrence calls Kourtney Kardashian annoying, it is just too, you know, it carries.”