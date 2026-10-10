Trump's niece reveals disturbing theory why Natalie Harp stays so close to him after footage surfaced
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Trump's niece reveals disturbing theory why Natalie Harp stays so close to him after footage surfaced

Natalie Harp previously said she wants 'things to always be right between' her and Donald Trump in released letters

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Topics: Donald Trump, Politics, US News

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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