Trump's niece reveals disturbing theory why Natalie Harp stays so close to him after footage surfaced

Donald Trump’s family member has come out to spill boiling hot tea on what she believes is a ‘stalker’ situation between her uncle and Natalie Harp in light of bombshell admissions made by the White House employee.

Harp, 35, has been a special assistant to the president of the US after joining the administration in 2022.

But recently has become so useful to him, that she’s earned the nickname 'human printer' for her habit of printing out Trump news stories and letters at will.

Then, in 2025, Harp was named Special Assistant to the President and Executive Assistant to the President.

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According to the New York Times, Harp revealed her devotion to the role had led her to ‘forget to eat and sleep’ and share how worried she was about being an embarrassment to him during a state visit to Scotland.

Natalie Harp's devotion to Donald Trump has been theorized by his niece (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)

While some speculated that her devotion to Trump bordered on obsessed, Mary Trump believes her uncle isn’t worried about the situation. In fact, she claims he may even want it.

Despite there being a 45-year age gap between the pair, Mary told The Daily Beast Podcast that she believes the employee has ‘the qualities of a stalker’ and that her uncle is a transactional person.

She said: "It should become obvious to him that, you know, his children don't care about him any more than he cares about them. Those relationships are determined purely by who's getting what of whom."

Referring to letters written by Harp that were exposed by the NY Times, Mary claimed that there has to be something ‘psychologically wrong with her” and referenced when Harp dubbed Trump her ‘Guardian and Protector'.

Mary said of the pair: "The only case I've ever seen in which the stalking victim has welcomed being stalked."

She added of why she thinks Trump is fine with it: "Donald is not getting the attention he needs, because nobody cares about him.”

She went on to add that Harp ‘is willing to fill that role.’

Mary Trump says something is 'wrong' with Harp (Photo by Nordin Catic/Getty Images for The Cambridge Union)

Previously, the reports on Harp’s letters to the POTUS have been well documented.

Her devotion to the role came through in numerous lines she wrote, including one which said: 'You are all that matters to me,' and 'I don't want to ever let you down.'

Another letter apparently referenced a golf course in Scotland, with Harp writing: "I also am sorry if I was an embarrassment walking the course," after footage reportedly showed her running to keep up with Trump's golf cart.

She added in her letter: "I want things to always be right between us. I also know I've been distracted all week."

Harp has previously addressed just why she feels so strongly about the president, and it involves her stage 2 cancer diagnosis.

She explained that after failing available chemotherapy treatments, she was able to access experimental treatment after Trump signed the Right to Try law during his first term.

"They didn't give me the right to try experimental treatments, Mr. President. You did, and without you, I'd have died waiting for them to be approved," she said.

UNILAD reached out to the White House for comment.