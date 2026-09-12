'Human printer' Natalie Harp adopts Trump-like 'dominance' during Ireland trip, says body language expert

Natalie Harp has seemingly taken a leaf out of boss Donald Trump's book as she joined the president on his two-day trip to Ireland.

Harp has the nickname of the 'human printer' because she always has a portable printer in tow with her when she's traveling with Trump.

She's once again with the POTUS on his travels, this time in Europe. He has been in Dublin today (September 12) where he met with Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

During their chat, Trump shared his controversial take on Ireland being divided into two separate nations, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

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He told Martin that he'd 'love' to see Ireland as one again and insisted that 'it’s going to happen eventually'.

Trump was earlier greeted by Ireland’s deputy premier Simon Harris at Dublin Airport.

Donald Trump is currently on a two-day trip to Ireland (Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

He arrived in Ireland with Harp, 35, by his side. Breaking down her mannerisms, body language expert Darren Stanton said (on behalf of Covers): "Natalie takes big, confident strides as she walks, and there’s almost a military-like quality to the way she carries herself, with her hands down by her sides. She appears very comfortable and keen to make a positive impression.

"Facially, we don’t see any micro-expressions suggesting fear or nervousness, and there are no obvious pacifying or self-soothing gestures. She carries herself very well and appears keen to convey a real level of confidence.

"One of the most interesting moments is her handshake. Natalie appears to pull the other person slightly towards her, which can be interpreted as a display of dominance.

"It’s reminiscent of Trump’s own approach and the way he has often used strong handshakes to assert his presence and authority."

Natalie Harp is in Ireland with her boss, Donald Trump (SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

Stanton went on to say of Harp: "Natalie seems to have made a conscious decision about how she wants to be perceived here – as gracious, but also strong and confident. She doesn’t display any obvious submissive gestures.

"Her posture is upright, her shoulders are back and she maintains strong eye contact during the greeting.

"However, there is a noticeable change as Natalie walks into the building. At that point, she doesn’t appear to make eye contact with those around her, and there is very little conversation or interaction as she walks."

While Harp has worked with Trump for sometime, their working relationship – which First Lady Melania Trump has weighed in on – was thrown into the spotlight after Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff mentioned her in one of his speeches.

Ossoff said at the time that the POTUS 'wants to build his ballroom and travel with Natalie'.

He was later asked why he mentioned Harp. Dancing around why he called her out specifically, Ossoff proceeded to call out all of Trump's aids for being 'his security blanket to make him feel good about himself'.