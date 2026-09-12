A couple was left reeling after finding a stranger under their bed as they slept at night, resulting in the arrest of a 25-year-old tech whiz.

Before you book yourself a hotel visit, you might want to check under the beds.

That's because one Doral couple were handed a terrifying experience on Thursday (September 10) when they awoke due to strange movements in their room.

According to the Doral Police Department, a couple had been sleeping at Provident Doral after checking in at around 9am Wednesday.

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However, according to the report, after retiring for the night, closing their blinds and rear sliding door, then getting into bed, their sleep was far from restful.

In the early hours of the morning, the woman said she began 'feeling movement near the bed', leading her to wake up.

The man was arrested, per the police report (Getty Stock Images)

She was able to return to sleep, but at 6:30am, she would feel the movement again, this time underneath the bed.

Approximately one hour later she looked under the bed to check for any misplaced items when she saw the reason for the off movements.

It was allegedly a man named Ritchel Calvaire, of North Miami, who was promptly arrested after the couple fled the room and reported the incident to property security.

The responding officer is said to have found Calvaire under the bed inside the bedroom, and placed him in custody.

Later, police confirmed that Calvaire had been a guest at the hotel twice prior, and had checked out on August 31 and was allegedly told not to return.

But on Wednesday night to early morning Thursday, the man had reportedly entered the couple's room by 'jumping over a balcony fence and entering through a rear sliding glass door'.

The report states he then 'concealed himself stealthily underneath the victims’ bed while the victims remained asleep inside the room throughout the night'.

He is now in custody (Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center)

Previously, Calvaire appeared in a student video for Florida Polytechnic University, before he received his bachelor’s degree in computer engineering on May 8, 2022.

Calvaire was allegedly a 'Presidential Ambassador, resident assistant, and orientation leader' and also 'a member of Rotaract, the National Society of Black Engineers, the Latin American Studies Association, and the Mu Omega Chapter of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Eta Kappa Nu (IEEE-HKN) academic honor society', per the University.

At the time, Calvaire shared his happiness at graduating, telling the institution: " Looking back, it’s been a childhood dream fulfilled. Since I was in elementary and middle school, I always dreamed of being in the tech field – or doing something related to tech and never really knowing if I had an affinity for it or knowing if it meshed well with my intrinsic skills or the skills I’m able to learn. Having gone through these four years, that’s the validation or confirmation of everything I was curious about."

He told the school that he had plans to travel to North Carolina for a tech job with a major firm.

Jail records show Calvaire is facing one count each of burglary of an occupied dwelling and resisting an officer without violence for the offense and is currently being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where his bond was listed as 'to be set', per reports.

UNILAD reached out to the Doral Police Department for comment.