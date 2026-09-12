Police speak out after couple allegedly wake up to find tech academic under their bed
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Police speak out after couple allegedly wake up to find tech academic under their bed

Ritchel Calvaire was allegedly found by the responding police officer on Thursday, September 10

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center

Topics: Crime, US News, Florida

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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