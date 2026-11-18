China's president XI Jinping met Donald Trump at the foot of the stairs of Airforce One when the US present landed in China today.

Sean Johns, a Barcelona-based body language expert and founder of BodyLytics, has given his read of the meeting, singling out one detail of the meeting for special scrutiny.

He pointed to the way Trump offered his hand to Putin palm up, which Johns said is ‘very unusual for Donald Trump’.

Chinese President Xi Jinping met Donald Trump at the foot of the stairs from Trump's plane. (Iori Sagisawa / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

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According to Johns, a palm-up handshake is considered 'a little bit submissive' in body language, as palms up signals that someone means no harm and carries no weapons.

He said Trump came across as ‘much more respectful’ than he had expected.

"I imagine he wasn't so familiar with some of those delegates and wanted to give a good impression," Johns said.

The handshake with Xi was a different story.

Johns described it as a fairly typical Trump handshake, with a hand on the back. He said there was 'a little bit of dominance play' in it, but that parts of it were warm and welcoming, 'a bit of a bro hug'.

Johns has written extensively about the pair's body language at the state dinner in Washington, which gave him a sense of their usual behaviors.

He agreed the welcome in China was out of the ordinary, saying Xi had closed the distance as much as possible.

Body language expert Sean Johns said Trump offered his hand palm up to delegates, which he called ‘very unusual’ for the president. (Photo by Kevin Frayer / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

"Closing distance can be a sign of respect and closeness, and here I read it as respect: I'm meeting you the minute you step foot onto Chinese territory, and I'm welcoming you," he said.

Trump did the same thing at the Washington dinner, Johns noted, leaving the spot on the carpet where he was meant to stand to meet Xi directly from his car.

Johns said all meetings of this kind are carefully choreographed to a degree, with both Trump's and Xi's delegates planning them. "What can't be choreographed is how people react," he said, pointing to the crowd, the noise and the atmosphere as the moments when gestures come out.

Looking ahead, Johns said Xi has made it very clear he wants to stick a little bit closer to the United States.

Meeting Trump the minute his foot touched the tarmac, without making him walk further than necessary, is ‘a gesture in itself’, he said.

According to Johns, a palm-up handshake is considered ‘a little bit submissive’ in body language. (Photo by Mark Schiefelbein - Pool/Getty Images)

From Trump's side, Johns said the most notable piece was the delegation. "I think he understands his relationship with the president is improving, and he wants to get to know the people around him a bit better," he said.

Johns pointed to one further gesture.

While the national anthem played, Trump held his salute the whole time. Xi leaned away very slightly to his left, with his head coming back when the salute came down.

"I don't know whether he was conscious of it," Johns said. "I think it was possibly a sign of respect, not wanting to get in the shot, because it was President Trump's moment."