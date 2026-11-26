Exes Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have finally settled their years-long legal dispute over their French vineyard - and now all anyone wants to know is how much they're worth.

A joint statement from the stars' representatives read: "We have settled out of court in the best interests of our family and will not be commenting further.

"Any comments in media stories attributed to 'sources' are in fact not coming from either of us, or anyone close to us," it continued.

Pitt, 62, and Jolie, 51, bought a controlling interest in Château Miraval in 2008, before marrying at the property in 2014.

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With the legal battle of the Vineyard now behind them, attention has turned to the Hollywood stars' individual fortunes...

Brad and Angelina recently settled their years-long legal battle over French winery (Photo by Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's net worths, then and now

In 2015, when the couple were still going strong, Forbes reported that they were worth an estimated $385 million.

However, Brangelina went their separate ways in September 2016. They were declared legally single in April 2019 and reached a divorce settlement in December 2024.

Now, Pitt's net worth is estimated to be between $300-400 million, while Jolie's is estimated to be around $120 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

The pair are two of the highest paid actors in the industry and have accumulated their huge net worth from movie titles such as Mr and Mrs Smith, Fight Club (Pitt) and Lara Croft (Jolie).

Pitt has also earned decent cash from his roles as a producer, and selling a 60% stake in Plan B Entertainment, his film and television production company.

Elsewhere, Jolie also earns money from her directing roles and separate ventures including her fashion brand Atelier Jolie.

The couple married at Château Miraval in 2014 (Photo credit should read MICHEL GANGNE/AFP via Getty Images)

As for the vineyard, the case was brought by Pitt, whose lawsuit accused Jolie, of seeking 'to inflict harm' on him when she sold her stake to a Russian oligarch.

The Benjamin Button star claimed that he and Jolie had agreed not to sell their stakes in the venue without the other's permission. The Lara Croft star then responded with her on lawsuit, in which she accused Pitt of grabbing her by the head and attacking two of their children on a 2016 private jet flight from France to Los Angeles.

She also alleged that Pitt verbally abused his family and poured alcohol on them during the flight.

Pitt denied the allegations and was not charged following a police investigation into the incident.

UNILAD has contacted representatives for Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie for comment.