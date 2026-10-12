Donald Trump recently detailed his ambitious plan to rename either the Pacific or Atlantic Ocean to 'Trump Ocean', but many people online are pointing out a major flaw with this bizarre plan.

The president doubled down on his ambitious geographical plan as he addressed supporters at a rally in Clarksville, Tennessee, over the weekend.

Trump suggested that either the Pacific or Atlantic, the planet's two largest bodies of water, should be formally known as 'Trump Ocean' or the 'Ocean of the Americas'.

Addressing the crowd, the POTUS said: "So we've got the Gulf. We've got a beautiful lake. Now somebody you need a river. I don't want to change the name of the Hudson River.

Advert

"That's too much. Henry Hudson did a good job setting up that sucker a long time ago."

The president then declared his more ambitious intentions, as he continued: "So we need a river and we need an ocean, so I was thinking of either the Atlantic or the Pacific. We'll call it Trump Ocean or Ocean of the Americas."

The president has an ambitious geographic plan (Mandel NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

And Trump made it clear that he intends to see the name change happen within this administration.

"We should have—before I get out, I think we should have a ocean or we need a great river," he added, though he did confirm the Mississippi river would not be changing under his watch.

"Now I'm not changing the name of the Mississippi," he said.

Trump's plan to have one of the two biggest oceans in the world named after him has a major flaw, according to much of the internet.

That being whoever succeeds him in the White House will likely just change all the names back.

"He does understand the next President will reverse ALL these renamings," one person penned on X.

Despite wanting to change the name of the Atlantic and Pacific, Trump won't be doing such with the Mississippi (Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)

A second added: "He thinks he's actually changing it but the entire world still calls these places their original names, it literally only changes for Americans."

While a third remarked: "You can't rename a body of water not owned by one country and governed by International law! Trump is not above the law!"

One of Trump's first acts during his second term was to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America, calling it a 'beautiful name'.

Despite that, neighbors like Mexico and Cuba have maintained standard international naming conventions over the large territory.

And this isn't all, as Trump has actually tried to rename a lot of things during his presidency - including an attempt to rename Florida's Palm Beach International Airport to the President Donald J Trump International Airport, and proposing to rename the U.S Navy's warship class to the Trump-Class Battleship.