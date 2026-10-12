Trump's plan to rename Pacific or Atlantic 'Trump Ocean' has people pointing out huge issue
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Trump's plan to rename Pacific or Atlantic 'Trump Ocean' has people pointing out huge issue

The president is planning for 'Trump Ocean'

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, US News

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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