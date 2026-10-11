Donald Trump doubles down on ambitious plan to rename Atlantic or Pacific as 'Trump Ocean'
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Donald Trump doubles down on ambitious plan to rename Atlantic or Pacific as 'Trump Ocean'

The president doubled down on his desire to rename a world ocean before the end of his second term in office

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images/PeterHermesFurian

Topics: Donald Trump, US News

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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