Nidal Hasan, the perpetrator of the 2009 Fort Hood shooting, has asked a federal court to delay his execution, claiming his constitutional rights were violated.

The former U.S. Army psychiatrist Major carried out the Fort Hood mass shooting in Texas in 2009, which killed 13 and wounded 32 others.

Hasan was convicted by a military court, and he is scheduled to be executed by firing squad on December 3. However, he is now asking a federal court to delay his execution, court records show.

The mass murderer will be able to submit a habeas corpus petition, a formal application that asks a judge to determine whether a person's detention or imprisonment is lawful. The motion seeking a stay of execution was filed on Hasan's behalf by the ACLU of Kansas.

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“There is no question that the violence committed at Fort Hood caused unimaginable pain and loss,” Anna Arceneaux, deputy director of the ACLU's Capital Punishment Project, said, as per ABC News.

Nidal Hasan's execution by firing squad could be delayed (Bell County Sheriff's Office)

“But the gravity of that loss does not change the government’s obligation to uphold the principles that define our justice system.

"Mr. Hasan, like every person facing an irreversible punishment, must have a chance to pursue federal review of his case."

At the time of writing, it is unclear whether Hasan's execution will be delayed. However, speaking to Fox 4 Dallas Fort-Worth, attorney David Cole said he believes the court will review Hasan's petition, leading to a delay in the execution date.

"It's not going to take long to go through that though, and we'll be back here in a couple of months," he told the outlet.

Earlier this month, the Pentagon announced that he will face a firing squad, marking the first military execution in more than 60 years.

President Trump approved Hasan's execution by firing squad, though he called off the proposal for it to be live streamed (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth pushed for the execution to be live streamed - though President Donald Trump canceled the proposed live stream following mounting criticism.

After the announcement, Fort Hood survivor Alonzo Lunsford told the BBC: "I don't really have any sympathy for him as far as firing squad vs lethal injection, hanging or gas chamber, because he didn't have that same compassion when he did the deed.

"I think the method is befitting for him because the lethal injection - that's doing him a favour. Gas chamber? Is doing him a favour."

However, he said he did not agree with the idea of live streaming the execution, adding: "To show the whole thing without it being censored for the general public, for me personally, I don't agree with that, but it's not about my personal belief."

Trump previously called Hassan a 'very bad and evil man', while approving Hassan's execution by firing squad last month.