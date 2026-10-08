Fort Hood shooter Nidal Hasan's firing squad execution will be livestreamed, Pentagon says
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Fort Hood shooter Nidal Hasan's firing squad execution will be livestreamed, Pentagon says

Hegseth said 'We'll make sure that people are able to watch it', according to reports

Michael D. Carroll

Michael D. Carroll

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Michael D. Carroll
Michael D. Carroll

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