Fort Hood survivor speaks out on decision to livestream firing squad execution
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Fort Hood survivor speaks out on decision to livestream firing squad execution

Alonzo Lunsford, who was shot multiple times by Nidal Hasan during the 2009 attack, recalled the horrifying moment a pregnant woman was shot

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: Bell County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images

Topics: US News, Crime

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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