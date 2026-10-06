Unexpected crime that led to last US soldier being executed by firing squad as Trump orders first since 1945

A former solider is set to be killed by firing squad for the first time in decades for a devastating 2009 attack that killed numerous people.

In November 2009, Nidal Malik Hasan, a former Army officer and psychiatrist, opened fire on unarmed officers at the Fort Hood military base, located near Killeen, Texas.

On the fateful day 17 years ago, Hasan walked into a medical building where soldiers were getting medical check-ups, shouted 'Allahu akbar' – Arabic for 'God is great' – and opened fire with a laser-sighted handgun.

Thirteen people were killed and more than 30 injured.

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He said it was an effort to stop them from going to Afghanistan and killing his fellow Muslims and made almost no effort to defend himself at trial.

Hasan told jurors that evidence would show he was the shooter and described himself as a soldier who had 'switched sides'.

Nidal Malik Hasan murdered 13 unarmed American soliders in 2009 (U.S. Government Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences via Getty Images)

The last US military executions

Hasan has been on death row ever since and has now been ordered to die by firing squad; a rare means of execution in the US, particularly when it comes to the military justice system.

Four men, including Hasan, are currently on the military’s death row at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

One of the men is Ronald Gray. President George W Bush approved the execution of army specialist Gray in 2008 but it was put on hold by a judge and he remains at Leavenworth.

Before today's announcement regarding Hasan's fate, the last military execution carried out by firing squad was that of Pvt. Eddie D. Slovik, says Army Times. Slovik was killed in France on January 31, 1945, for desertion during World War 2.

The last execution in general was that of Pvt. John Bennett. He died by hanging at Fort Leavenworth in 1961 after being convicted of raping and attempting to kill a young girl.

Donald Trump has consented to Hasan's execution by firing squad (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

What Pete Hegseth said about Nidal Malik Hasan's execution

In a statement shared to social media on October 6, it was announced that Secretary of War Pete Hegseth had received President Donald Trump's blessing to order Hasan be killed by firing squad.

Sean Parnell, Hegseth's assistant, tweeted: "Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has recommended — and President Donald J. Trump has approved — death by U.S. Army firing squad for convicted terrorist Nidal Malik Hasan, the jihadist who opened fire on unarmed American soldiers at Fort Hood in 2009. He killed 13 people and wounded 32 others while shouting 'Allahu Akbar' during the attack.

"The Secretary of the Army will set the time and place of the execution. Judgement day for Hasan has finally come."