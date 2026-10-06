Unexpected crime that led to last US soldier being executed by firing squad as Trump orders first since 1945
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Unexpected crime that led to last US soldier being executed by firing squad as Trump orders first since 1945

Nidal Malik Hasan fatally shot 13 US soldiers in 2009 and injured dozens more

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock Photo

Topics: Military, US News, Death Row, Crime

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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