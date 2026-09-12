Minister who witnessed death row executions reveals the moment he’ll never forget
Home>News>Crime

Minister who witnessed death row executions reveals the moment he’ll never forget

Rev. Bill Breeden has served as a spiritual adviser to people on death row since the 1990s

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Unity of Bloomington/YouTube

Topics: True crime, Death Row, US News

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

X

@niamhshackleton

Choose your content: