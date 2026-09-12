Minister who witnessed death row executions reveals the moment he’ll never forget

A minister who has served as a spiritual advisor for decades has opened up about one of the hardest moments he's witnessed.

American death row inmates can request a spiritual advisor upon their execution. At the time of the inmate's death, the advisor will provide religious comfort, prayer, and a physical presence to a condemned inmate during their final moments.

The death penalty is still active in many US states. Some of these states include: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California (executive hold on executions since 2019), Florida, Georgia, and Idaho.

While the death penalty itself remains a topic of discussion in the US and across the globe, there have also been specific executions that have caused controversy. One example is the death of Cameron Todd Willingham, who was killed in Texas in 2004.

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Roughly 1,500 inmates have been executed by lethal injection in the US since 1976 (Getty Stock)

Willingham was convicted of starting a house fire that killed his daughters, but the scientific evidence that proved his guilt was questioned after his death and went on to be described by a forensic expert as being 'based on outdated theories and folklore', The Guardian previously reported.

Other times executions have been controversial is because of how traumatic is was for the inmate and the witnesses – and Rev. Bill Breeden has witnessed many. There's one that stuck with him for years, however.

Breeden was present at the January 2021 execution of Corey Johnson. He was killed by lethal injection in the state of Indiana.

He was sentenced to death after he was convicted of killing seven people in Virginia in 1992 as a part of the drug trade.

"That’s the worst thing I’ve ever experienced in my life," Breeden told The Sun about Johnson's execution.

"He heaved heavily a couple of times and said his hands and mouth were on fire.

"After that, he said nothing. Then they came in and pronounced him dead. He took around 15 minutes to die."

Rev. Bill Breeden has been a spiritual advisor for decades (Unity of Bloomington/YouTube)

Johnson's family were present at the execution and sat behind a soundproof glass screen – but Breeden said the screen wasn't actually soundproof.

He recalled: "The glass wasn’t really soundproof, as I found out. As soon as the execution started, when the guy said, 'let the execution begin'.

"Corey’s brother, who he hadn’t seen in 29 years, stood up and started screaming, 'I love you, bro! I love you, bro! I love you, bro!'

"He never stopped until Corey was pronounced dead."

Breeden had been working with the convicted criminal as a Unitarian Universalist minister. According to the reverend, Johnson had shown remorse for his actions before his execution.

He proceeded to share what Johnson's last words were.

Corey Johnson was executed in 2021 (Death Penalty Information Center)

In those last words, the first thing he said was 'don’t worry about me. I’m okay, but remember these names'.

"He listed the name of every one of his victims. He said, 'I want to apologise to their families. I know you’re hurting so bad,'" Breeden recalled.

"The families of his victims were in a room right outside of death row, watching through glass, and they could hear what was going on."

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