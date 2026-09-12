College student nearly died after mistaking sepsis symptoms for a bad hangover
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College student nearly died after mistaking sepsis symptoms for a bad hangover

Around 11 million people die from sepsis worldwide each year – and Elle Black was nearly one of them

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: SWNS

Topics: Health, Wales, UK News

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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