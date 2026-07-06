Hangovers really aren't the one, are they? Thankfully, though, there are a number of foods you can eat before and after a heavy boozy sesh that should make the dreaded hangover more bearable the next morning.

With the World Cup in full swing there's been many heavy drinking sessions for soccer fans in recent weeks. But what can we do to minimise the impact the next day?

You may think the best thing to do the morning after a night out is to have a greasy fry-up, though health experts warn that's the last thing you should be doing.

Instead, choose something that's a little easier on the stomach, according to public health nutritionist Dr Emma Derbyshire.

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She told the Mail Online: "Hangover eating habits vary from wanting to eat everything in sight to struggling to face a glass of water.

"Choosing something light but energising is key – and that's where eggs come in.

"They're rich in nutrients and cysteine, which may help offset the effects of acetaldehyde, the substance behind that pounding head and uneasy stomach."

Get cracking those eggs to avoid a hangover (Getty Stock Photo)

Eggs provide Vitamin D, magnesium and essential amino acids, and works well paired with bread as it helps the body's blood sugar return to normal levels, which typically drops after drinking.

Oats may also be a good idea, as they replenish nutrients that have been lost due to the heavy alcohol consumption.

Nutritionist Jenna Hope told the Mail Online: "Oats are one of the most effective foods you can reach for on a hangover. They're a good source of beta-glucans, which help support the gut lining."

That's after you've been drinking, there's also foods you can consume prior to drinking that could help stop a hangover.

A pulmonary and critical care doctor, known as @neenziiemd on TikTok, said in a video in 2024 that eating cheese is a good option.

Cheese is recommended before a heavy drinking session (Getty Stock Photo)

"If you are going for a night out on the town and you are going to drink alcohol, eating cheese before drinking alcohol can decrease your risk of having a hangover," she explained in the video

"This is because cheese has a lot of protein, fat, and complex carbs that can coat the stomach, which decreases the absorption of alcohol."

The health expert went on to say that 'cheese can help the body metabolise alcohol better and prevent liver damage'.

"[It] also replenishes nutrients because it is full of Vitamin B and calcium, which are depleted from the body when drinking alcohol," she added.