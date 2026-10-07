Date announced for first US military firing squad execution since 1945 after Trump's order
Home>News>US News

Date announced for first US military firing squad execution since 1945 after Trump's order

Nidal Malik Hasan could delay his execution for years with a civilian court appeal

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Choose your content: